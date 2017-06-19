ECOT continues tax-funded ad blitz despite layoff announcement Updated at

Even after ECOT announced that it will lay off 350 workers within weeks, the internet charter school continues to use taxpayer dollars for a barrage of television ads attacking the Ohio Department of Education's decision to claw back $60.4 million because of the charter's poor attendance records. "The Ohio Department of Education wants to end school choice and stop parents from deciding what's best for their children," says a former student identified in the ECOT ad as Lionel Morales, a 2017 graduate, in an ad airing in Columbus.

