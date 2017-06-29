East Liverpool officer warns Columbus...

East Liverpool officer warns Columbus police about fentanyl contact dangers

There are 1 comment on the The Columbus Dispatch story from 21 hrs ago, titled East Liverpool officer warns Columbus police about fentanyl contact dangers.

Chris Green's hands were sweaty after spending more than an hour interviewing suspects in a drug case and processing a scene at a May 12 traffic stop. His pores were open, making it easy to absorb the small potent granules of fentanyl clinging to the back of his shirt.

Big Johnson

Colby, WI

#1 7 hrs ago
Now he is hooked for life and steals from the evidence room and shakes down dealers.
