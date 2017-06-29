East Liverpool officer warns Columbus police about fentanyl contact dangers
There are 1 comment on the The Columbus Dispatch story from 21 hrs ago, titled East Liverpool officer warns Columbus police about fentanyl contact dangers. In it, The Columbus Dispatch reports that:
Chris Green's hands were sweaty after spending more than an hour interviewing suspects in a drug case and processing a scene at a May 12 traffic stop. His pores were open, making it easy to absorb the small potent granules of fentanyl clinging to the back of his shirt.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
|
#1 7 hrs ago
Now he is hooked for life and steals from the evidence room and shakes down dealers.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It was an M-16
|13 min
|Bump Thump Thump
|2
|90 days to the first frost!
|16 min
|Hail Hydra
|9
|South Korea wants Your American jobs
|26 min
|Brice N Livingston
|8
|Arkansas Places 10 Commandments On Statehouse G...
|34 min
|404 not fed
|50
|3 options may make Delaware County road safer |... (Jul '11)
|50 min
|Pfbarnes200
|32
|Hey Reality Speaks...
|56 min
|d pants
|25
|Robert Mueller Investigating Donald Trump
|1 hr
|d pants
|243
|Dems in disarray- Well, yeah!
|5 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|429
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC