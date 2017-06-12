DJ Khaled Rihanna Tiller - New Music Drops Tomorrow
We've all be sitting at the edge of seats to hear this new music Khaled has with Bryson Tiller and Rihanna! After pics surfaced of them shooting the video, we all would like to ask Asahad what do these vocals sound like??!! 3. The homie @djlukenastyy in the building tonight at #PowerFallFest. I'm DJn his set so we bout to set Columbus on Y" Y" Y" Y" #DownWithTheKing 11. #rp @LILDonAIR: "I said "hey @djmrking we should dress alike!" He said "that's corny."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCKX-FM Columbus.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dems in disarray- Well, yeah!
|16 min
|Chris
|160
|Applications reveal where 12 medical marijuana ...
|41 min
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|men who wear nighties (Sep '13)
|54 min
|Buffalo Bill Lives
|55
|Plea hearing set for Ohio man linked to extremists
|1 hr
|chattel are still...
|1
|KweerFest Kolumbustan In Full Swing
|1 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|Alan Miller: The future of Columbus arrives Fri...
|1 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|6
|Saudia Arabia arms deal😡
|2 hr
|Free Pizza 4 U
|22
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC