Diaper-changing discrepancy prompts Columbus Council proposal

There are 24 comments on the The Columbus Dispatch story from Thursday Jun 15, titled Diaper-changing discrepancy prompts Columbus Council proposal. In it, The Columbus Dispatch reports that:

A baby's diaper change on the floor of a men's restroom could lead to more comfortable, and sanitary, accommodations in the city of Columbus.  Constituent Ethan Hansen complained to Columbus City Councilman Michael Stinziano about having to change his then 4-month-old daughter's diaper on the floor at the Italian Village Market because there was no changing station in the men's restroom. That prompted Stinziano to look into the diaper-changing discrepancy.

They cannot kill a Spook

Taylor, MI

#1 Thursday
Where is the woman that these kids came out of

Chris

Portsmouth, OH

#2 Thursday
They cannot kill a Spook wrote:
Where is the woman that these kids came out of
Sorry. Dads not babysitting, that's his child.

They cannot kill a Spook

Taylor, MI

#3 Thursday
Chris wrote:
Sorry. Dads not babysitting, that's his child.
4 month old needs the mother, it needs those milk bags
Tree Leaves

Lancaster, OH

#4 Thursday
I thought everyone left in ghetto Franklin County these days just sh*ts on the floor and wipes their azz with tree leaves?

So there really isn't a problem here as I see it.

Chris

Portsmouth, OH

#5 Friday
They cannot kill a Spook wrote:
4 month old needs the mother, it needs those milk bags
Oh please don't get me started on the conditions women have to breastfeed when they go out. I have had to sit on a public toilet to feed my child. You want them breastfeed, but not here. Don't tell me we should stay home until we quit breastfeeding! You really hate women don't you?
Reality Speaks

Kirkersville, OH

#6 Friday
Chris wrote:
Oh please don't get me started on the conditions women have to breastfeed when they go out. I have had to sit on a public toilet to feed my child. You want them breastfeed, but not here. Don't tell me we should stay home until we quit breastfeeding! You really hate women don't you?
above post is pure idiocy.

breast pumps, diaper bags, and bottles will set you free.

you might want to join the real world someday, and educate yourself with technology like a baby bottle.

PS: I know a thing or two about kids myself. I have 5.

Chris

Portsmouth, OH

#7 Friday
Reality Speaks wrote:
above post is pure idiocy.

breast pumps, diaper bags, and bottles will set you free.

you might want to join the real world someday, and educate yourself with technology like a baby bottle.

PS: I know a thing or two about kids myself. I have 5.
5? You should have stopped with a thing or two. Also, who said the child in question wasn't bottle fed and could go out with Daddy.
Reality Speaks

Kirkersville, OH

#8 Friday
Chris wrote:
5? You should have stopped with a thing or two. Also, who said the child in question wasn't bottle fed and could go out with Daddy.
you did in pasted below words

Oh please don't get me started on the conditions women have to breastfeed when they go out. I have had to sit on a public toilet to feed my child. You want them breastfeed, but not here. Don't tell me we should stay home until we quit breastfeeding! You really hate women don't you?
Reality Speaks

Kirkersville, OH

#9 Friday
Chris wrote:
5? You should have stopped with a thing or two. Also, who said the child in question wasn't bottle fed and could go out with Daddy.
all 5 are college educated, and 2 with masters degrees.

you should have been sterilized so you could not pollute the world with your gene pool.

Chris

Portsmouth, OH

#10 Friday
Reality Speaks wrote:
all 5 are college educated, and 2 with masters degrees.

you should have been sterilized so you could not pollute the world with your gene pool.
Maybe you should go on Beverly Hills topix. With all your money and stuff, you could find someone to relate to.

Batch 37 Pain Is Good

Stanwood, MI

#11 Friday
Chris wrote:
Oh please don't get me started on the conditions women have to breastfeed when they go out. I have had to sit on a public toilet to feed my child. You want them breastfeed, but not here. Don't tell me we should stay home until we quit breastfeeding! You really hate women don't you?
Chrissy is a chick.... Got it..... My daughter is due soon so she will have similar challenges.....

Chris

Portsmouth, OH

#12 Friday
Reality Speaks wrote:
you did in pasted below words

Oh please don't get me started on the conditions women have to breastfeed when they go out. I have had to sit on a public toilet to feed my child. You want them breastfeed, but not here. Don't tell me we should stay home until we quit breastfeeding! You really hate women don't you?
No. That's two different conversations. Are you too busy at work to keep up?
Reality Speaks

Kirkersville, OH

#13 Friday
Chris wrote:
Maybe you should go on Beverly Hills topix. With all your money and stuff, you could find someone to relate to.
you poor liberal snowflake.

maybe you should try a new career that has growth opportunity?
They cannot kill a Spook

Taylor, MI

#14 Friday
Chris wrote:
Oh please don't get me started on the conditions women have to breastfeed when they go out. I have had to sit on a public toilet to feed my child. You want them breastfeed, but not here. Don't tell me we should stay home until we quit breastfeeding! You really hate women don't you?
I like women.
I hsve no problem with breastfeeding in public. It shuts the kid up.

Chris

Portsmouth, OH

#15 Friday
Reality Speaks wrote:
all 5 are college educated, and 2 with masters degrees.

you should have been sterilized so you could not pollute the world with your gene pool.
This is why Republicans shouldn't be in power.
Batch 37 Pain Is Good

Stanwood, MI

#16 Friday
Chris wrote:
This is why Republicans shouldn't be in power.
Sounds like they don't need coloring books and kittens.....
Reality Speaks

Kirkersville, OH

#17 Friday
Chris wrote:
This is why Republicans shouldn't be in power.
says loser you who can vomit trash, but when fed it they whine.

go F**k yourself

Democrats won't ever be in power during your lifetime again.......bank on it

Reality Speaks

Kirkersville, OH

#18 Friday
Chris wrote:
No. That's two different conversations. Are you too busy at work to keep up?
you talking to yourself again, and losing that argument too?

PS: My June is already baked, and I am on auto pilot screwing off rest of month.

Chris

Portsmouth, OH

#19 Friday
Be careful. All that screwing might get you a sixth! Protect yourself before you wreck yourself.
Chris

Portsmouth, OH

#20 Friday
They cannot kill a Spook wrote:
I like women.
I hsve no problem with breastfeeding in public. It shuts the kid up.
I agree. Been there, done that. If you aren't a mother, I don't think you know how time consuming it is. I couldn't use a pump. Have you ever tried one of those things? Owww. Never felt a failure as a mother on that one.
