There are on the The Columbus Dispatch story from Thursday Jun 15, titled Diaper-changing discrepancy prompts Columbus Council proposal. In it, The Columbus Dispatch reports that:

A baby's diaper change on the floor of a men's restroom could lead to more comfortable, and sanitary, accommodations in the city of Columbus. Constituent Ethan Hansen complained to Columbus City Councilman Michael Stinziano about having to change his then 4-month-old daughter's diaper on the floor at the Italian Village Market because there was no changing station in the men's restroom. That prompted Stinziano to look into the diaper-changing discrepancy.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.