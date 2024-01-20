Diaper-changing discrepancy prompts Columbus Council proposal
A baby's diaper change on the floor of a men's restroom could lead to more comfortable, and sanitary, accommodations in the city of Columbus. Constituent Ethan Hansen complained to Columbus City Councilman Michael Stinziano about having to change his then 4-month-old daughter's diaper on the floor at the Italian Village Market because there was no changing station in the men's restroom. That prompted Stinziano to look into the diaper-changing discrepancy.
#1 Thursday
Where is the woman that these kids came out of
#2 Thursday
Sorry. Dads not babysitting, that's his child.
#3 Thursday
4 month old needs the mother, it needs those milk bags
#4 Thursday
I thought everyone left in ghetto Franklin County these days just sh*ts on the floor and wipes their azz with tree leaves?
So there really isn't a problem here as I see it.
#5 Friday
Oh please don't get me started on the conditions women have to breastfeed when they go out. I have had to sit on a public toilet to feed my child. You want them breastfeed, but not here. Don't tell me we should stay home until we quit breastfeeding! You really hate women don't you?
#6 Friday
above post is pure idiocy.
breast pumps, diaper bags, and bottles will set you free.
you might want to join the real world someday, and educate yourself with technology like a baby bottle.
PS: I know a thing or two about kids myself. I have 5.
#7 Friday
5? You should have stopped with a thing or two. Also, who said the child in question wasn't bottle fed and could go out with Daddy.
#8 Friday
you did in pasted below words
Oh please don't get me started on the conditions women have to breastfeed when they go out. I have had to sit on a public toilet to feed my child. You want them breastfeed, but not here. Don't tell me we should stay home until we quit breastfeeding! You really hate women don't you?
#9 Friday
all 5 are college educated, and 2 with masters degrees.
you should have been sterilized so you could not pollute the world with your gene pool.
#10 Friday
Maybe you should go on Beverly Hills topix. With all your money and stuff, you could find someone to relate to.
#11 Friday
Chrissy is a chick.... Got it..... My daughter is due soon so she will have similar challenges.....
#12 Friday
No. That's two different conversations. Are you too busy at work to keep up?
#13 Friday
you poor liberal snowflake.
maybe you should try a new career that has growth opportunity?
#14 Friday
I like women.
I hsve no problem with breastfeeding in public. It shuts the kid up.
#15 Friday
This is why Republicans shouldn't be in power.
#16 Friday
Sounds like they don't need coloring books and kittens.....
#17 Friday
says loser you who can vomit trash, but when fed it they whine.
go F**k yourself
Democrats won't ever be in power during your lifetime again.......bank on it
#18 Friday
you talking to yourself again, and losing that argument too?
PS: My June is already baked, and I am on auto pilot screwing off rest of month.
#19 Friday
Be careful. All that screwing might get you a sixth! Protect yourself before you wreck yourself.
#20 Friday
I agree. Been there, done that. If you aren't a mother, I don't think you know how time consuming it is. I couldn't use a pump. Have you ever tried one of those things? Owww. Never felt a failure as a mother on that one.
|
