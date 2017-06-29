Delaware 'ahead of the curve' on Point project
The city of Delaware has secured more than $19.5 million to make improvements to The Point.The combination of federal, state and local dollars will fund a construction project aimed at easing the traffic bottleneck at the intersection of State Route 37 and U.S. 36 on the city's east side.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|#Whatstrending We have discovered who Rihanna B...
|1 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Dems in disarray- Well, yeah!
|2 hr
|Pope Che Reagan C...
|426
|Big Red Truck Smokes MingoMan Triathlon Cyclists
|2 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|Hey Reality Speaks...
|3 hr
|ged a brian u moran
|16
|Can the president read?
|3 hr
|Nope
|11
|What a waste?
|3 hr
|What a waste
|2
|Arkansas Places 10 Commandments On Statehouse G...
|3 hr
|free pizza 4 U
|34
|Robert Mueller Investigating Donald Trump
|8 hr
|Pope Che Reagan C...
|233
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC