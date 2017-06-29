Delaware 'ahead of the curve' on Poin...

Delaware 'ahead of the curve' on Point project

Read more: The Delaware Gazette

The city of Delaware has secured more than $19.5 million to make improvements to The Point.The combination of federal, state and local dollars will fund a construction project aimed at easing the traffic bottleneck at the intersection of State Route 37 and U.S. 36 on the city's east side.

