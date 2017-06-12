Court filing: Man to plead in case linked to extremists
This undated photo provided by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office in Columbus, Ohio, shows Aaron Travis Daniels, who is accused of trying to travel to Libya to join the Islamic State group. A federal court document filed Thursday, June 15, 2017, says Daniels will plead guilty to one count of attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.
#1 Friday
Should hang all convicted of aiding terrorists
#2 Friday
absolutely
