Court filing: Man to plead in case li...

Court filing: Man to plead in case linked to extremists

There are 2 comments on the Powhatan Today story from Thursday Jun 15, titled Court filing: Man to plead in case linked to extremists. In it, Powhatan Today reports that:

This undated photo provided by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office in Columbus, Ohio, shows Aaron Travis Daniels, who is accused of trying to travel to Libya to join the Islamic State group. A federal court document filed Thursday, June 15, 2017, says Daniels will plead guilty to one count of attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

They cannot kill a Spook

Taylor, MI

#1 Friday
Should hang all convicted of aiding terrorists
Reply »
Report Abuse
Reality Speaks

Kirkersville, OH

#2 Friday
They cannot kill a Spook wrote:
Should hang all convicted of aiding terrorists
absolutely
Reply »
Report Abuse

