Couple reconfigures German Village du...

Couple reconfigures German Village duplex while keeping historic elements

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Next weekend, the couple's reconstructed and remodeled home will be one of 12 residences on display during the 58th annual German Village Haus Und Garten Tour. The tour - with a history in the brick-laden community dating from 1960 - is thought to be the longest-running event of its kind in Columbus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A taste of their own 4 min Oliver Canterberr... 10
"Goebbels would be proud"/"Stop Leftist Violence" 13 min GetAClue 21
Robert Mueller Investigating Donald Trump 20 min guest 59
News Weekend: Wine flows back into Riverside 5 hr They cannot kill ... 2
News Kasich wants rail funds used other ways (Nov '10) 7 hr Don 194
Dems in disarray- Well, yeah! 7 hr Male 182
News Columbus fire overtime surges despite new param... 7 hr They cannot kill ... 2
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,289 • Total comments across all topics: 281,863,576

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC