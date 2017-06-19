Coroner tracking spike in overdose deaths for Columbus area
The coroner serving the greater Columbus area says overdose deaths blamed largely on opioids are spiking compared to a year ago. Franklin County Coroner Dr. Anahi Ortiz said Tuesday the county in central Ohio saw 173 overdose deaths through April of this year.
#1 8 hrs ago
It is a "spike" only if the numbers decrease sharply after a rapid increase.
#2 8 hrs ago
Spike or upward trend, I still don't care .
#3 6 hrs ago
It's everywhere. The city has a higher population to make it more readily available, but it's literally right down the road from me. Just a couple driveways down.
#4 5 hrs ago
Are the bodies stacking up drawing flies? According to Dewine Kasich Ginther and all the parasite politicians looking for control there should be hundreds of those junkies stacked up every day
