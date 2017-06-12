Columbus Zoo to add new sea lion exhibit
So when officials in a marine park in China needed a new home for seven of the mammals that have been together a decade, they looked to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. Seven sea lions arrived Tuesday at a temporary facility that the zoo had built especially for them in Myakka City, Florida.
