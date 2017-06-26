Columbus startups can compete for $100,000 in a Rise of the Resta competition

Columbus startup businesses will get a chance to make a pitch for a $100,000 investment from Steve Case, co-founder of AOL and chairman of the investment firm Revolution, when the sixth Rise of the Rest startup road tour comes to Columbus on Oct. 13. Case's Revolution created the Rise of the Rest effort to showcase business founders in emerging startup cities outside of Silicon Valley and New York City. Since launching the tour in 2014, Case has traveled more than 6,000 miles on a bus to visit 26 cities and personally invested more than $4 million in local startups.

