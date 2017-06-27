Columbus officer accused of racial re...

Columbus officer accused of racial remarks reinstated from unrelated firing

15 hrs ago

A white Columbus police sergeant accused of using racial slurs and threatening to kill two black officers - but fired for unrelated offenses - now has his gun and badge back. Sgt. Eric Moore, 51, was stripped of his police powers on Oct. 1, 2015, a few days after a year-long, internal police investigation into 2014 allegations.

