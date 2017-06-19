Columbus hiking burglar alarm fees, fines
Columbus city officials hope new rules adopted Monday will deter thousands of false burglar alarms that police respond to each year. The Columbus City Council approved an overhaul of regulations for alarm companies and a new fee structure for homeowners and businesses who use them on Monday night.
