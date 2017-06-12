Columbus fire overtime surges despite new paramedic plan
When Columbus officials rolled out a plan to cut the number of paramedics on trucks responding to medical emergencies, they said it would save on the city Division of Fire's bulging overtime budget. Six months later, overtime in the division is on track to bust its budget for the sixth time in seven years and reach its highest level in years, but fire Chief Kevin O'Connor said the plan is working.
