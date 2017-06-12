Columbus couple reunites decades after racism split them apart
When Howard Foster broke up with Myra Clark more than 45 years ago, he did it because he feared she could never be happy if they stayed together. Decades after racism caused their breakup, the two reconnected at Sharon Woods Metro Park on a fall day in 2013, and they held hands across a picnic table as they talked like they'd never been apart.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health Care/The Wall
|13 min
|Reality Speaks
|61
|Dems in disarray- Well, yeah!
|15 min
|Reality Speaks
|192
|A taste of their own
|52 min
|Reality Speaks
|29
|older women needing spanked?
|1 hr
|Not The Same
|54
|Will more troops to Afghanistan affect their Op...
|1 hr
|Helen
|1
|Bulls Get A Win
|1 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|3
|Ready opioids (O XY 30s) (tar) etc
|3 hr
|Reality Speaks
|13
|Robert Mueller Investigating Donald Trump
|4 hr
|Reality Speaks
|68
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC