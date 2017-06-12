Columbus couple reunites decades afte...

Columbus couple reunites decades after racism split them apart

8 hrs ago

When Howard Foster broke up with Myra Clark more than 45 years ago, he did it because he feared she could never be happy if they stayed together. Decades after racism caused their breakup, the two reconnected at Sharon Woods Metro Park on a fall day in 2013, and they held hands across a picnic table as they talked like they'd never been apart.

