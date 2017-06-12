Columbus Club Shooting Leaves 1 Dead Others Injured
A shooting happened at Delfin Night Life Nightclub in the Continent on the north side early this morning in Columbus. One person is dead and two others are in critical condition and being treated at Riverside Hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCKX-FM Columbus.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dems in disarray- Well, yeah!
|15 min
|Chris
|160
|Applications reveal where 12 medical marijuana ...
|41 min
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|men who wear nighties (Sep '13)
|53 min
|Buffalo Bill Lives
|55
|Plea hearing set for Ohio man linked to extremists
|59 min
|chattel are still...
|1
|KweerFest Kolumbustan In Full Swing
|1 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|Alan Miller: The future of Columbus arrives Fri...
|1 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|6
|Saudia Arabia arms deal😡
|2 hr
|Free Pizza 4 U
|22
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC