Citizen commission could redraw Columbus council boundaries
A citizen commission appointed by the Columbus City Council and the mayor could be asked to draw district boundaries if voters adopt a plan to expand council and divide members into nine wards. That is part of the recommendation from Edward Johnson, the council's director of legislative affairs, who led the research into how the city could draw those lines.
