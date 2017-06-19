Central Ohioans descend on Portmana s...

Central Ohioans descend on Portmana s DC office, demanding answers

They peppered him with questions, asking if he preferred the single-payer system for health care and which essential benefits he'd like to protect as the Senate drafts its Obamacare replacement. And then, members of the Indivisible District Three group - a group of central Ohioans who started out alarmed about the Trump agenda but who are now also committed to urging the GOP to stop that agenda - marched upstairs to plant themselves in Portman's office, again to ask for a town hall in Ohio.

