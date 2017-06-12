Cemetery owners indicted again
The owners of Fairview Memorial Park were re-indicted Friday by a Delaware County grand jury and charged with numerous additional counts of theft.The grand jury returned a second indictment against Theodore L. Martin and Arminda K. Martin alleging that the Martins took money from Delaware County residents for headstones and other items as well as ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dems in disarray- Well, yeah!
|16 min
|Chris
|160
|Applications reveal where 12 medical marijuana ...
|41 min
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|men who wear nighties (Sep '13)
|54 min
|Buffalo Bill Lives
|55
|Plea hearing set for Ohio man linked to extremists
|1 hr
|chattel are still...
|1
|KweerFest Kolumbustan In Full Swing
|1 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|Alan Miller: The future of Columbus arrives Fri...
|1 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|6
|Saudia Arabia arms deal😡
|2 hr
|Free Pizza 4 U
|22
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC