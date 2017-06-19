Cases proceeding against marijuana pe...

Cases proceeding against marijuana petition circulators accused of turning in bogus signatures

42 min ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Criminal charges filed against petition circulators accused of falsifying signatures on petitions for the marijuana-legalization ballot issue in 2015 show that people must be careful, Delaware County Prosecutor Carol O'Brien said. "It serves as a cautionary note that people circulating petitions need to be very careful and follow the law when they are gathering signatures," O'Brien said.

