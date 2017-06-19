Cases proceeding against marijuana petition circulators accused of turning in bogus signatures
Criminal charges filed against petition circulators accused of falsifying signatures on petitions for the marijuana-legalization ballot issue in 2015 show that people must be careful, Delaware County Prosecutor Carol O'Brien said. "It serves as a cautionary note that people circulating petitions need to be very careful and follow the law when they are gathering signatures," O'Brien said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A taste of their own
|6 min
|Radical Hindu Baker
|259
|Ramadan, Does Anyone Understand It?
|38 min
|Elerby
|14
|Vanity Gentleman's club or Scores ?
|1 hr
|Toxoplasmosis Dave
|6
|#WhatsTrending the danger of Retention ponds #C...
|2 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|Man charged with murdering roommate
|2 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|Erase ObamaCare, It Doesn't Work, Its Unaffordable
|2 hr
|ACA Sux
|1
|Trump couldn't Beat Donny Duck in 2020… Russia
|3 hr
|DemocracyRules
|1
|Robert Mueller Investigating Donald Trump
|3 hr
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|173
|Health Care/The Wall
|5 hr
|Reality
|103
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC