Buckle up; Columbus ranks 7th in wors...

Buckle up; Columbus ranks 7th in worst drivers Updated at

There are 1 comment on the The Columbus Dispatch story from 58 min ago, titled Buckle up; Columbus ranks 7th in worst drivers Updated at. In it, The Columbus Dispatch reports that:

Columbus received a top ranked among 75 other cities in a comparison done by QuoteWizard, an online insurance comparison marketplace. Unfortunately, the ranking isn't good news.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
They cannot kill a Spook

Taylor, MI

#1 6 min ago
Are they counting cops and dtate patrol

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bernie Sanders And Wife Under Investigation 12 min They cannot kill ... 14
Erase ObamaCare, It Doesn't Work, Its Unaffordable 15 min Dustin 12
News UberEATS, McDonald's offering delivery in Pitts... 22 min Reality Speaks 3
Robert Mueller Investigating Donald Trump 31 min Reality Speaks 209
Health Care/The Wall 46 min Batch 37 Pain Is ... 131
Ohio AG Mike DeWine enters 2018 race for govern... 1 hr Reality Speaks 34
News How often should we keep reviving overdosed dru... 2 hr Old Vet 16
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,280 • Total comments across all topics: 282,063,805

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC