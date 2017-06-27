Breaking Bread: Fresh clams should stay clammed up until cooked
Babette from Columbus emailed to point out that the recipe for linguini with clam sauce, which ran last Wednesday in the Food & Life section, instructed to throw away any clams that do not open in the cooking process. A reputable fishmonger will pack fresh clams on ice for transport home, and clams should remain refrigerated on ice before cooking.
