Breaking Bread: Fresh clams should stay clammed up until cooked

Babette from Columbus emailed to point out that the recipe for linguini with clam sauce, which ran last Wednesday in the Food & Life section, instructed to throw away any clams that do not open in the cooking process. A reputable fishmonger will pack fresh clams on ice for transport home, and clams should remain refrigerated on ice before cooking.

