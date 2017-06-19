Boy critical after being rescued from...

Boy critical after being rescued from Northeast Side pond

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Columbus Fire Department crews rescued a 6-year-old boy Tuesday night from a pond at a Northeast Side apartment complex. Columbus Fire was called at 9:32 p.m. to a pond at the Mallard's Landing Apartments in the 2400 block of Mallards Landing, which is a private road off of Cleveland Avenue west of Minerva Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Robert Mueller Investigating Donald Trump 3 hr Pale Rider 112
No breasts at Comfest 5 hr They cannot kill ... 11
Russians Invade Georgia Special Election? 5 hr Duke for Mayor 2
Georgia rejection of democrats 5 hr Duke for Mayor 3
Rainy Night In Georgia Frighten Liberals 5 hr Duke for Mayor 1
Liberals sing It's My Party and I'll Cry If I W... 5 hr Duke for Mayor 1
A taste of their own 6 hr Pope Che Reagan C... 81
Fire Mueller, Trump Says He's Being Investigate... 7 hr Reality Speaks 24
Dems in disarray- Well, yeah! 10 hr Male 208
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,509 • Total comments across all topics: 281,910,527

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC