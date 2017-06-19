Boy critical after being rescued from Northeast Side pond
Columbus Fire Department crews rescued a 6-year-old boy Tuesday night from a pond at a Northeast Side apartment complex. Columbus Fire was called at 9:32 p.m. to a pond at the Mallard's Landing Apartments in the 2400 block of Mallards Landing, which is a private road off of Cleveland Avenue west of Minerva Park.
