Black Tony Is Pissed When Mike Mike C...

Black Tony Is Pissed When Mike Mike Calls Rickey Smiley [EXCLUSIVE]

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WCKX-FM Columbus

Black Tony was supposed to call Rickey Smiley up as usual, but on this particular day, when the phone rang, it was Mike Mike! Then, another phone call comes through, and it's Black Tony. He's got a major problem with Mike Mike and Rickey Smiley talking o the phone like that without him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCKX-FM Columbus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I Think Trump Means Well 14 min Elerby 26
Arkansas Places 10 Commandments On Statehouse G... 1 hr Male 90
How to please a woman (Apr '06) 1 hr been there done that 2
Video Games 🎮🕹 1 hr been there done that 4
(Shayne Dunlap) Shane Armour is a liar (Dec '16) 3 hr He knows who 3
White Trash In The White Haus, Donald Trump 4 hr Orange Is The New... 6
Dems in disarray- Well, yeah! 4 hr Male 444
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,705 • Total comments across all topics: 282,184,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC