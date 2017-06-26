#bigbinkshow Ezekiel Elliot Takes It Off For ESPN
There are 2 comments on the WCKX-FM Columbus story from 19 hrs ago, titled #bigbinkshow Ezekiel Elliot Takes It Off For ESPN. In it, WCKX-FM Columbus reports that:
Now he takes it off for ESPN!!! - O - H!!! RT @HuntikFan1017 : One More School Day Before The Last Day Of School On Wednesday Kids! Tomorrow and Wednesday then school is out for the Sa RT @JaqFleming : I could live on the water & breathe u & touch u everyday & I'd be just fine! a i u that much!!!! #mermaidfromdenmark https:/a
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WCKX-FM Columbus.
|
#1 17 hrs ago
I translated that to Esperanto and now it makes sense:
Nun LI prenas ĝin por ESPN !!!- Ho - H !!! RT HuntikFan1017: Lernejo One Loĝas Day Before La Lasta Tago De Lernejo Infanoj Merkredon! Morgaŭ kaj merkredon POSTE LERNEJO ESTAS ekstere por la RT Ĉi @JaqFleming: mi povus vivi sur la akvo & Breathe u & u tuŝi ĉiutaga & Mi estus nur fajna! Tio kostas i u !!!!#mermaidfromdenmark https:/ a
|
#2 16 hrs ago
Do I press 1 for Klingon?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohio AG Mike DeWine enters 2018 race for govern...
|12 min
|Chris
|29
|Robert Mueller Investigating Donald Trump
|1 hr
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|202
|How often should we keep reviving overdosed dru...
|1 hr
|Big Johnson
|15
|UberEATS, McDonald's offering delivery in Pitts...
|1 hr
|Big Johnson
|1
|Bernie Sanders And Wife Under Investigation
|4 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|10
|Health Care/The Wall
|4 hr
|Reality speaks
|128
|Supreme Court Slams The Left X 2
|12 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|4
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC