#bigbinkshow Ezekiel Elliot Takes It ...

#bigbinkshow Ezekiel Elliot Takes It Off For ESPN

There are 2 comments on the WCKX-FM Columbus story from 19 hrs ago, titled #bigbinkshow Ezekiel Elliot Takes It Off For ESPN. In it, WCKX-FM Columbus reports that:

Now he takes it off for ESPN!!! - O - H!!! RT @HuntikFan1017 : One More School Day Before The Last Day Of School On Wednesday Kids! Tomorrow and Wednesday then school is out for the Sa RT @JaqFleming : I could live on the water & breathe u & touch u everyday & I'd be just fine! a i u that much!!!! #mermaidfromdenmark https:/a

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WCKX-FM Columbus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Big Johnson

Colby, WI

#1 17 hrs ago
I translated that to Esperanto and now it makes sense:

Nun LI prenas &#285;in por ESPN !!!- Ho - H !!! RT HuntikFan1017: Lernejo One Lo&#285;as Day Before La Lasta Tago De Lernejo Infanoj Merkredon! Morga&#365; kaj merkredon POSTE LERNEJO ESTAS ekstere por la RT &#264;i @JaqFleming: mi povus vivi sur la akvo & Breathe u & u tu&#349;i &#265;iutaga & Mi estus nur fajna! Tio kostas i u !!!!#mermaidfromdenmark https:/ a

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Brice N Livingston

Reynoldsburg, OH

#2 16 hrs ago
Big Johnson wrote:
I translated that to Esperanto and now it makes sense:

Nun LI prenas &#285;in por ESPN !!!- Ho - H !!! RT HuntikFan1017: Lernejo One Lo&#285;as Day Before La Lasta Tago De Lernejo Infanoj Merkredon! Morga&#365; kaj merkredon POSTE LERNEJO ESTAS ekstere por la RT &#264;i @JaqFleming: mi povus vivi sur la akvo & Breathe u & u tu&#349;i &#265;iutaga & Mi estus nur fajna! Tio kostas i u !!!!#mermaidfromdenmark https:/ a
Do I press 1 for Klingon?

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ohio AG Mike DeWine enters 2018 race for govern... 12 min Chris 29
Robert Mueller Investigating Donald Trump 1 hr Batch 37 Pain Is ... 202
News How often should we keep reviving overdosed dru... 1 hr Big Johnson 15
News UberEATS, McDonald's offering delivery in Pitts... 1 hr Big Johnson 1
Bernie Sanders And Wife Under Investigation 4 hr Duke for Mayor 10
Health Care/The Wall 4 hr Reality speaks 128
Supreme Court Slams The Left X 2 12 hr Duke for Mayor 4
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,142 • Total comments across all topics: 282,060,778

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC