Baby girl killed, two others injured in East Side house fire

A 6-month-old girl died and two other people were injured, one critically, in a house fire Monday night on the East Side, Columbus police said. Columbus Fire Department responded to a residential  fire about 7:50 p.m. at a single-story home on the 700 block of South Waverly Street in the Eastmoor neighborhood.  The baby girl was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:06 p.m., police said.     One person was transported in critical condition to the Ohio State University's Wexmer Medical Center. Another victim was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital in stable condition.

