Baby girl killed, two others injured in East Side house fire
A 6-month-old girl died and two other people were injured, one critically, in a house fire Monday night on the East Side, Columbus police said. Columbus Fire Department responded to a residential fire about 7:50 p.m. at a single-story home on the 700 block of South Waverly Street in the Eastmoor neighborhood. The baby girl was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:06 p.m., police said. One person was transported in critical condition to the Ohio State University's Wexmer Medical Center. Another victim was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital in stable condition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
