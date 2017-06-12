Applications reveal where 12 medical ...

Applications reveal where 12 medical marijuana farms could go

There are 1 comment on the The Columbus Dispatch story from Yesterday, titled Applications reveal where 12 medical marijuana farms could go. In it, The Columbus Dispatch reports that:

Tucked among the auto shops, paint stores and storage units in Columbus' manufacturing districts and business parks, a new business could soon flourish: medical marijuana. As of Friday, 12 applicants for state licenses to grow medical marijuana on 11 sites in Columbus have asked the city to sign documents verifying that it would not prohibit cultivation sites.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
They cannot kill a Spook

Toledo, OH

#1 41 min ago
What is the amount to be paid to Ginther ?

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dems in disarray- Well, yeah! 15 min Chris 160
men who wear nighties (Sep '13) 53 min Buffalo Bill Lives 55
News Plea hearing set for Ohio man linked to extremists 59 min chattel are still... 1
KweerFest Kolumbustan In Full Swing 1 hr They cannot kill ... 4
News Alan Miller: The future of Columbus arrives Fri... 1 hr They cannot kill ... 6
Saudia Arabia arms deal😡 2 hr Free Pizza 4 U 22
Gays and Lesbians and Child Abuse 2 hr Some Good Advice 24
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,190 • Total comments across all topics: 281,851,576

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC