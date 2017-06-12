Applications reveal where 12 medical marijuana farms could go
There are 1 comment on the The Columbus Dispatch story from Yesterday, titled Applications reveal where 12 medical marijuana farms could go. In it, The Columbus Dispatch reports that:
Tucked among the auto shops, paint stores and storage units in Columbus' manufacturing districts and business parks, a new business could soon flourish: medical marijuana. As of Friday, 12 applicants for state licenses to grow medical marijuana on 11 sites in Columbus have asked the city to sign documents verifying that it would not prohibit cultivation sites.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
|
#1 41 min ago
What is the amount to be paid to Ginther ?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dems in disarray- Well, yeah!
|15 min
|Chris
|160
|men who wear nighties (Sep '13)
|53 min
|Buffalo Bill Lives
|55
|Plea hearing set for Ohio man linked to extremists
|59 min
|chattel are still...
|1
|KweerFest Kolumbustan In Full Swing
|1 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|Alan Miller: The future of Columbus arrives Fri...
|1 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|6
|Saudia Arabia arms deal😡
|2 hr
|Free Pizza 4 U
|22
|Gays and Lesbians and Child Abuse
|2 hr
|Some Good Advice
|24
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC