AC Hotel Columbus Dublin to Open in September

AC Hotel Columbus Dublin is set to open its doors in September. Developed by Crawford Hoying and managed by Shaner Hotels, the 150-room hotel is located in the Bridge Park neighborhood and a short distance from downtown Columbus, OH.

