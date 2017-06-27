AC Hotel Columbus Dublin to Open in September
AC Hotel Columbus Dublin is set to open its doors in September. Developed by Crawford Hoying and managed by Shaner Hotels, the 150-room hotel is located in the Bridge Park neighborhood and a short distance from downtown Columbus, OH.
