2017 NHL Draft: Columbus selects RW Jonathan Davidsson
In the sixth round of the 2017 NHL Draft, with the selection earned in the Saad/Panarin trade, the Columbus Blue Jackets selected Swedish right winger Jonathan Davidsson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cannon.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Red, White and Boom Dining Event
|9 min
|pbeasley
|1
|Dems in disarray- Well, yeah!
|58 min
|brice mutiple zip
|246
|Columbus Biggest bold face Liar?
|2 hr
|brice mutiple zip
|7
|Robin Hamlin and Steven Fleming to tie the knot...
|3 hr
|Brice N Livingston
|1
|Military Coup Has Seized Control of America's M...
|3 hr
|Dangerous Dan
|3
|A taste of their own
|4 hr
|Dangerous Dan
|267
|Erase ObamaCare, It Doesn't Work, Its Unaffordable
|4 hr
|d pants
|5
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC