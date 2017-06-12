1 dead, 4 injured in North Side shooting

1 dead, 4 injured in North Side shooting

There are 1 comment on the The Columbus Dispatch story from Yesterday, titled 1 dead, 4 injured in North Side shooting. In it, The Columbus Dispatch reports that:

Columbus police believe there were "multiple shooters" at an early morning Saturday incident that left one man dead and four others injured. Domineek Sharp, 21, died at the scene of the 12:40 a.m. Saturday shooting at Delfin Nightlife, a North Side club at 6252 Busch Blvd. It was the city's 60th 2017 homicide.

They cannot kill a Spook

Toledo, OH

#1 18 hrs ago
Nobody saw nothing

Where was the return fire?
