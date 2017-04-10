There are on the The Madison Press story from 11 hrs ago, titled Zornes hires private attorney -. In it, The Madison Press reports that:

A private defense attorney will represent the former Plain City man charged in February with 34 sex-related offenses against a child. Gary L. Zornes, 52, of 230 1/2 North Ave. in the village, has retained Madeline Lamb of Columbus to represent him at a June 6 trial.

