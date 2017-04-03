Young Thug cleared #Whatstrending

Young Thug has reportedly been cleared of felony drug and gun charges connected to a 2015 raid on his house outside Atlanta in Sandy Springs, Georgia. According to TMZ , the judge's ruling came after Young Thug's lawyers argued that police had entered the rapper's house without a proper search warrant.

