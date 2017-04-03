#WordEyeHeard: Pepsi Apologizes for C...

#WordEyeHeard: Pepsi Apologizes for Controversial AdSort Of

There are 9 comments on the WCKX-FM Columbus story from 11 hrs ago, titled #WordEyeHeard: Pepsi Apologizes for Controversial AdSort Of. In it, WCKX-FM Columbus reports that:

Pepsi released a controversial commercial, and were drug to the depths of hellso they apologized. Sort of.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WCKX-FM Columbus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Big Johnson

Columbus, OH

#1 7 hrs ago
My intelligence was "drug to the depths of hell" by reading this.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
fecal liberals

United States

#2 5 hrs ago
shew
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
They cannot kill a Spook

Toledo, OH

#3 4 hrs ago
What was offensive, the only one in that jenner family to not have an a ss the size of a volkswaggon hand a cop a pepsi?

Who was offended, cops or welfare slobs?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
The Real Thing

Reynoldsburg, OH

#4 3 hrs ago
Pepsi should just focus on selling product and quit trying "to teach the World to sing". And Jenner sure covered her tracks quickly. If it's not on Twitter it didn't happen, eh Kendall? The newest Pepsi Generation is a bunch of chickenshits.

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
They cannot kill a Spook

Toledo, OH

#5 3 hrs ago
The Real Thing wrote:
Pepsi should just focus on selling product and quit trying "to teach the World to sing". And Jenner sure covered her tracks quickly. If it's not on Twitter it didn't happen, eh Kendall? The newest Pepsi Generation is a bunch of chickenshits.
So what was offensive?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
The Real Thing

Reynoldsburg, OH

#6 3 hrs ago
They cannot kill a Spook wrote:
<quoted text>

So what was offensive?
Pepsi tried to do the Coca-Cola Christmas thing but in the context of social unrest and it blew up in their faces. Sharing a soft drink with a cop won't cure the problems America faces and Jenner is hardly representative of the put-upon and downtrodden.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
They cannot kill a Spook

Toledo, OH

#7 2 hrs ago
The Real Thing wrote:
<quoted text>

Pepsi tried to do the Coca-Cola Christmas thing but in the context of social unrest and it blew up in their faces. Sharing a soft drink with a cop won't cure the problems America faces and Jenner is hardly representative of the put-upon and downtrodden.
So welfare trash were upset.

Does Pepsi-co have a grape or orange drink?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
The Real Thing

Reynoldsburg, OH

#8 2 hrs ago
They cannot kill a Spook wrote:
<quoted text>

So welfare trash were upset.

Does Pepsi-co have a grape or orange drink?
Seems there's maybe as many conservatives protesting as liberals. Gather For Gorsuch called me the other night about a rally on the Statehouse grounds. And I'm sure there'll be counter-demonstrators there too. Maybe I should take Pepsi's if I go.

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
They cannot kill a Spook

Toledo, OH

#9 2 hrs ago
The Real Thing wrote:
<quoted text>

Seems there's maybe as many conservatives protesting as liberals. Gather For Gorsuch called me the other night about a rally on the Statehouse grounds. And I'm sure there'll be counter-demonstrators there too. Maybe I should take Pepsi's if I go.
I woukd take some jim beam to put in that pepsi.

I didn't get that call. I always to go to thecrubber chicken fund raisers.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Don Rickles is dead 1 hr d pants 5
rip don rickles 1 hr They cannot kill ... 3
News Two arrested on drug, food-stamp charges after ... 2 hr Joyous Carnac 6
Average Joe Making Less, Obama a BS Book Multim... 2 hr BizzyBee 3
Badger burying a Cow 😳 3 hr Shadow_Hunter 4
News Group files new plan to elect Columbus council ... 4 hr They cannot kill ... 4
KKK leaving fliers in many states including Ohi... 4 hr They cannot kill ... 12
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,324 • Total comments across all topics: 280,098,437

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC