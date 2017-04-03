#WordEyeHeard: Pepsi Apologizes for Controversial AdSort Of
There are 9 comments on the WCKX-FM Columbus story from 11 hrs ago, titled #WordEyeHeard: Pepsi Apologizes for Controversial AdSort Of. In it, WCKX-FM Columbus reports that:
Pepsi released a controversial commercial, and were drug to the depths of hellso they apologized. Sort of.
#1 7 hrs ago
My intelligence was "drug to the depths of hell" by reading this.
United States
#2 5 hrs ago
shew
#3 4 hrs ago
What was offensive, the only one in that jenner family to not have an a ss the size of a volkswaggon hand a cop a pepsi?
Who was offended, cops or welfare slobs?
#4 3 hrs ago
Pepsi should just focus on selling product and quit trying "to teach the World to sing". And Jenner sure covered her tracks quickly. If it's not on Twitter it didn't happen, eh Kendall? The newest Pepsi Generation is a bunch of chickenshits.
#5 3 hrs ago
So what was offensive?
#6 3 hrs ago
Pepsi tried to do the Coca-Cola Christmas thing but in the context of social unrest and it blew up in their faces. Sharing a soft drink with a cop won't cure the problems America faces and Jenner is hardly representative of the put-upon and downtrodden.
#7 2 hrs ago
So welfare trash were upset.
Does Pepsi-co have a grape or orange drink?
#8 2 hrs ago
Seems there's maybe as many conservatives protesting as liberals. Gather For Gorsuch called me the other night about a rally on the Statehouse grounds. And I'm sure there'll be counter-demonstrators there too. Maybe I should take Pepsi's if I go.
#9 2 hrs ago
I woukd take some jim beam to put in that pepsi.
I didn't get that call. I always to go to thecrubber chicken fund raisers.
