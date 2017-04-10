White Castle sponsors USA Luge slider search

White Castle sponsors USA Luge slider...

The home of the slider is now the sponsor of sliders - the nickname for athletes who compete in the Olympic sport of luge. Columbus-based White Castle is helping USA Luge recruit the next generation of sliders by sponsoring a series of events, dubbed the slider search, across the country for interested youths aged 9 to 13. The first recruitment drive will be held in Columbus, May 13-14.

