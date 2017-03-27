Vice President Mike Pence voices optimism, confidence during Ohio visit
Vice President Mike Pence was the Trump administration's cheerleader-in-chief Saturday during a visit to the Columbus area, touting President Donald Trump's achievements during his short time in office and promising action on issues from health care to job creation. Trump's approval rating is historically low following the failure to pass a health-care bill to replace the Affordable Care Act, but the vice president voiced optimism that a solution to that and a range of other issues would be found.
