Two Men Catch a Woman Cheating With a Fake Proposal
Two men was dating the same girl so the two men got together and planned a fake proposal to catch the girl up with her cheating ways. Do you think these men went too far ? 3. The homie @djlukenastyy in the building tonight at #PowerFallFest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCKX-FM Columbus.
