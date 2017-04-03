Two arrested on drug, food-stamp char...

Two arrested on drug, food-stamp charges after early-morning raid

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: This Week Community News

Samuel Edwards, 46, of East Eighth Avenue and Michael P. Taylor, 23, of Bellows Avenue were arrested in a pre-dawn raid an East Eighth Avenue residence in Columbus. The search warrant was executed at that hour because the house is about 300 feet away from East Columbus Elementary School, Kelso said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This Week Community News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ramble On 35 min Sid Marty Kroft 23
News #WordEyeHeard: Pepsi Apologizes for Controversi... 1 hr fecal liberals 2
News Columbus board sells three school buildings 2 hr Big Johnson 1
News Group files new plan to elect Columbus council ... 2 hr Big Johnson 3
Be careful what you say about the apps on your ... 2 hr Big Johnson 2
Nuclear Option opens door for Dems in Future 3 hr Batch 37 Pain Is ... 4
john glenn bites the dirt 3 hr 404 not found 3
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,055 • Total comments across all topics: 280,093,883

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC