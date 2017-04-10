Torsion leads to death of one of Columbus zoo koalas

Barnaby, one of two koalas at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, died after veterinarians performed an emergency procedure to untwist an organ, the zoo announced Friday. Animal care staff noticed Thursday that the 5-year-old koala was showing symptoms of torsion, which occurs when an organ - such as the stomach - or body part twists on itself and cuts off blood circulation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.