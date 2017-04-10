Torsion leads to death of one of Colu...

Torsion leads to death of one of Columbus zoo koalas

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Barnaby, one of two koalas at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, died after veterinarians performed an emergency procedure to untwist an organ, the zoo announced Friday. Animal care staff noticed Thursday that the 5-year-old koala was showing symptoms of torsion, which occurs when an organ - such as the stomach - or body part twists on itself and cuts off blood circulation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Gotta Swollen HardOn for North Korea, HaHa 49 min PileEmUp 5
puppy mills 1 hr They cannot kill ... 3
This Girl 1 hr Stranger2017 1
FYI, How does FISA work? 1 hr They cannot kill ... 12
Megyn Kelly to NBC ? oh no! 1 hr They cannot kill ... 25
Was the Syrian missile air strike justified? 2 hr Blue America 213
rebecca wild (Oct '14) 2 hr Sally 34
Donald Trump President! 3 hr Blue America 82
Did Trump use Obamas playbook? 😲 3 hr Big B 26
Obama in hiding? 3 hr They cannot kill ... 99
Will Obama Survive In Prison? 4 hr p pants 99
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,749 • Total comments across all topics: 280,298,669

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC