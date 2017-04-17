Talitaa s adds coneys, chicken tenders to its Tex-Mex menu in move to Dublin Road
Talita's Southwest Café, one of those rare places that serves both burritos and Coney dogs, has opened in the Grandview Heights area. “You've got to change with the times,” said Frank Prince, whose family's business has a nearly half-century history in central Ohio, tracing its local roots to the Clintonville area.
