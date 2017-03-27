Students Band Together at Skully's Music-Diner

A n evening of entertainment and education merged in the Short North on February 23 when Skully's Music-Diner hosted Groove U's 5th Annual Instaband competition. The contest brings together the best high school-level bands in Central Ohio to compete for a recording contract, studio EP, music video, concert booking support and gift card awarded by Groove U. 350 people attended the finals that evening with ten bands and musicians performing before judges, family, friends, and fans after finishing off East and West semifinals in previous weeks.

