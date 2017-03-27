Students Band Together at Skully's Mu...

Students Band Together at Skully's Music-Diner

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Short North Gazette

A n evening of entertainment and education merged in the Short North on February 23 when Skully's Music-Diner hosted Groove U's 5th Annual Instaband competition. The contest brings together the best high school-level bands in Central Ohio to compete for a recording contract, studio EP, music video, concert booking support and gift card awarded by Groove U. 350 people attended the finals that evening with ten bands and musicians performing before judges, family, friends, and fans after finishing off East and West semifinals in previous weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Short North Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump order has Ohioa s undocumented immigrants... 26 min Big Johnson 18
News Columbus man indicted for murder of Tokes 34 min Big Johnson 6
Baby boomers ruined America, according to this ... 55 min Reality 15
News No disciplinary action for Columbus officer who... 1 hr d pants 2
Rachel Maddow connected Dots between Trump and ... 1 hr d pants 19
Obama Terrible for Economic Growth, And Now aMu... 6 hr ThankGodNegro Gone 10
Obama Book Barbeque, Wanna Chip In? 6 hr ThankGodNegro Gone 1
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. North Korea
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,987 • Total comments across all topics: 280,005,649

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC