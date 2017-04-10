Student charged with bringing loaded ...

Student charged with bringing loaded pistol to Linden McKinley High School

8 hrs ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

A student at Linden McKinley High School in South Linden is charged with two felonies accusing him of bringing a loaded pistol to school Monday. Tylon J. Preston II, 18, of North Linden, is charged with carrying a concealed weapon and conveying a deadly weapon on school grounds.

