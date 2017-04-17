Slaying shown on Facebook
A manhunt was underway Sunday for a suspect police say killed a man on the street Sunday while streaming it live on Facebook.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Will Obama Survive In Prison?
|3 min
|Duke for Mayor
|190
|Finally! Taiwan bans dog and cat meat😳
|4 min
|Duke for Mayor
|4
|Where's the best Pizza Place?
|5 min
|Duke for Mayor
|6
|Should Democrats Be Jailed For Non-payment of T...
|7 min
|MarkJ-
|18
|America Held Hostage Day 85
|48 min
|MarkJ-
|16
|Trump adds to the swamp
|1 hr
|Reality
|30
|Trump should apologize publicly for Holocaust R...
|1 hr
|Reality
|3
|Obama in hiding?
|4 hr
|Reality
|156
|Donald Trump President!
|8 hr
|Reality
|124
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC