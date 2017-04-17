Slaying shown on Facebook

Slaying shown on Facebook

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Journal Gazette

A manhunt was underway Sunday for a suspect police say killed a man on the street Sunday while streaming it live on Facebook.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Will Obama Survive In Prison? 3 min Duke for Mayor 190
Finally! Taiwan bans dog and cat meat😳 4 min Duke for Mayor 4
Where's the best Pizza Place? 5 min Duke for Mayor 6
Should Democrats Be Jailed For Non-payment of T... 7 min MarkJ- 18
America Held Hostage Day 85 48 min MarkJ- 16
Trump adds to the swamp 1 hr Reality 30
Trump should apologize publicly for Holocaust R... 1 hr Reality 3
Obama in hiding? 4 hr Reality 156
Donald Trump President! 8 hr Reality 124
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,336 • Total comments across all topics: 280,365,359

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC