Slain man, police officer who shot him, identified in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Police have released the identities of the Columbus officer who fired and of the slain man they say had pulled what turned out to be a BB gun from a bag as he stepped out of an ambulance.Police say the Thursday afternoon shooting happened near the St. Ann's hospital emergency room.Police say the man refused repeated requests to ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Topix: How to Make a Profit From Bigotry
|24 min
|Big Johnson
|10
|March Jobs Creation much lower than Feb. 2017. bad
|1 hr
|Not Even
|35
|Was the Syrian missile air strike justified?
|1 hr
|Current Events
|71
|South Columbus shooting leaves one person in cr...
|5 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Guccifer 2.0: Seth Rich was the DNC Leaker
|8 hr
|Ben
|11
|Japan wants to drill into Earth's mantle 😳
|11 hr
|Shadow_Hunter
|9
|US strike against Syria increases Syrian Refuge...
|11 hr
|Sally
|10
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC