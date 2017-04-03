Slain man, police officer who shot hi...

Slain man, police officer who shot him, identified in Ohio

1 hr ago Read more: The Delaware Gazette

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Police have released the identities of the Columbus officer who fired and of the slain man they say had pulled what turned out to be a BB gun from a bag as he stepped out of an ambulance.Police say the Thursday afternoon shooting happened near the St. Ann's hospital emergency room.Police say the man refused repeated requests to ... (more)

