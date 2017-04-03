There are on the The Columbus Dispatch story from 21 hrs ago, titled Short North UDF is latest property slated to be redeveloped Posted at. In it, The Columbus Dispatch reports that:

UDF closed its decades-old Short North store at 900 N. High St. this week, but it plans to return when a new four-story building is completed on the site by early 2018. The Cincinnati-based convenience store chain will take about 4,800 of the 13,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space for a new urban-concept store.

