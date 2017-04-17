Robbery may have led to West Side triple shooting
Investigators believe robbery was the motive behind a triple shooting on the West Side early Monday that left a man dead. Omar Abdulkadir Ali was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting in the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive while Mohammed Deq and Ali Abdulkadir Ali were taken to Mt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLVQ-FM Columbus.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama in hiding?
|51 min
|Big Johnson
|132
|North North Korean medium-range missile test fails
|54 min
|Oliver Canterberr...
|5
|Trump should apologize publicly for Holocaust R...
|59 min
|Oliver Canterberr...
|4
|America Held Hostage Day 85
|1 hr
|Reality Speaks
|18
|Was the Syrian missile air strike justified?
|1 hr
|Reality Speaks
|214
|Where's the best Pizza Place?
|1 hr
|Oliver Canterberr...
|11
|Donald Trump President!
|1 hr
|Reality Speaks
|100
|Trump adds to the swamp
|5 hr
|Bitsy Bentley
|22
|Will Obama Survive In Prison?
|6 hr
|Yung Jizzy
|173
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC