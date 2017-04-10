Records: Drugmakers tussle over Ohio opioid bill's price tag
In this Sept. 17, 2015, file photo, Ohio state Rep. Nickie Antonio, left, D-Lakewood, Ohio, demonstrates tamper resistant pain pills by unsuccessfully trying to pulverize them with a hammer, as state Rep. Robert Sprague, R-Findlay, Ohio, awaits his turn during a news conference at the Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Will Obama Survive In Prison?
|1 min
|They cannot kill ...
|152
|Why Does Obama Blame Putin For His Failure To...
|2 min
|Duke for Mayor
|1
|US worse off economically than South Korea
|7 min
|Duke for Mayor
|6
|Soros Investigation
|10 min
|Duke for Mayor
|1
|Democrats Still Leaving The Country?
|11 min
|Duke for Mayor
|1
|Should Democrats Be Jailed For Non-payment of T...
|13 min
|Duke for Mayor
|1
|Trump and the Russians
|15 min
|Duke for Mayor
|9
|Donald Trump President!
|1 hr
|Reality
|124
|Obama in hiding?
|1 hr
|Reality
|152
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC