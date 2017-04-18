Propane-fueled vehicles: 'It's going to happen'OPGA offers rebates...

Propane-fueled vehicles: 'It's going ...

Propane-fueled vehicles: 'It's going to happen'

Propane is not just for grilling burgers any more. It's estimated about 26 million vehicles run now on propane, an options that proponents say is more eco-friendly and now wallet-friendly as a new Ohio rebate pays people to buy propane-fueled vehicles.

