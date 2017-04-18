Propane-fueled vehicles: 'It's going to happen'OPGA offers rebates...
Propane is not just for grilling burgers any more. It's estimated about 26 million vehicles run now on propane, an options that proponents say is more eco-friendly and now wallet-friendly as a new Ohio rebate pays people to buy propane-fueled vehicles.
