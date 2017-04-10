Police: Teen says second personality ...

Police: Teen says second personality killed dada s girlfriend

1 hr ago

Authorities say a 14-year-old Ohio boy told a 911 dispatcher that an alternate personality was responsible for killing his father's girlfriend. The Springfield News-Sun reports the 8th-grader told a dispatcher last week after the slaying that "another person inside of me" was responsible for stabbing and shooting 40-year-old Heidi Taylor at the home she shared with the teen and his father in Mad River Township, about 50 miles west of Columbus.

