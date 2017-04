There are on the KRON 4 story from 18 hrs ago, titled Police: Shoes found with human legs discovered in trash facility. In it, KRON 4 reports that:

Police in Ohio are asking for help identifying the owner of a pair of shoes discovered with two human legs found at a south side trash facility earlier this week. Police were called to the area of 1300 South Columbus Airport Road shortly before 4pm Tuesday after someone reported finding two human legs in the trash.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KRON 4.