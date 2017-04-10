Police: Pastor beaten to death by man...

Police: Pastor beaten to death by man he let live on his property

A South Side man has been charged with the beating death of a local pastor who had allowed him to live in an outbuilding on his property. Columbus police homicide detectives filed a murder charge against Ricky Skinner, 42, for the March 28 death of Joseph McDowell, 80. Skinner's first name had been spelled as Rickey in previous court cases.

