Police: Pastor beaten to death by man he let live on his property
A South Side man has been charged with the beating death of a local pastor who had allowed him to live in an outbuilding on his property. Columbus police homicide detectives filed a murder charge against Ricky Skinner, 42, for the March 28 death of Joseph McDowell, 80. Skinner's first name had been spelled as Rickey in previous court cases.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Donald Just a Jackass or Not
|31 min
|d pants
|7
|Was the Syrian missile air strike justified?
|34 min
|d pants
|178
|Flyers Pizza holds on to slice of the pie | The... (May '11)
|57 min
|Used to work here...
|41
|Ramble On
|1 hr
|Green Teef
|26
|R.I.P. J. Geils
|2 hr
|Goofa Mama Toofa
|4
|Columbus cop head stomp
|2 hr
|Steve
|15
|Trump approved Chemicals known to harm American...
|4 hr
|Waikiki murderers
|9
|A little traveling music, maestro, if you plea...
|9 hr
|d pants
|43
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC