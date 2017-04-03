Police involved in shooting outside St. Anna s hospital
A Columbus Police officer shot a man outside the emergency department entrance at Mount Carmel St. Ann's hospital this afternoon. Police said Columbus fire medics asked for an officer to accompany them on a call to the 6700 block of Garden Terrace Road on the North Side around 1:30 p.m. When the medic arrived with a patient at the hospital, something happened that prompted the officer to fire, a police spokeswoman said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|War!
|23 min
|White Fangs
|1
|Red Line
|1 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|18
|Average Joe Making Less, Obama a BS Book Multim...
|2 hr
|Barack Book Barbeque
|17
|Badger burying a Cow 😳
|3 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|7
|Tiny Donnie's last bad move
|3 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|14
|Fusion Power Plant Being Built in France, Under...
|4 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|9
|The Average American Today and Eve of WWI
|4 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|6
|rip don rickles
|5 hr
|Big Johnson
|17
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC