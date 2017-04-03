Police involved in shooting outside St. Anna s hospital

A Columbus Police officer shot a man outside the emergency department entrance at Mount Carmel St. Ann's hospital this afternoon. Police said Columbus fire medics asked for an officer to accompany them on a call to the 6700 block of Garden Terrace Road on the North Side around 1:30 p.m. When the medic arrived with a patient at the hospital, something happened that prompted the officer to fire, a police spokeswoman said.

